The Department for Enterprise (DfE) has taken over responsibility of the marketing and promotion of the island’s food and drink sector.
The move has come following a review, conducted by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and the Department for Enterprise, which determined that clarity was required regarding the roles of both departments in line with industry feedback.
Business Isle of Man, an executive agency within DfE, will play a key role in engaging with stakeholders, providing guidance to businesses, and conducting marketing activities.
DEFA will continue to regulate the sector and retain ownership of supporting agriculture, farming, fisheries and critical food and drink production facilities, with DfE assisting where required.
In addition to continuing to support export focused food and drink businesses, DfE said in a statement will now be responsible for undertaking the following activities:
- Business development support for food and drink producers that supply the Manx market, encompassing all stages of development from start-ups to established businesses.
- The promotion of local food and drink, including the development of a calendar of events to support businesses and stimulate demand, and the strengthening of the Manx food and drink brand.
- The provision of guidance relating to grant support available to food and drink businesses.
Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber said: ‘I believe it is crucial that DEFA focus on the development of core policies that support the delivery of the Agricultural Strategy and the Food Security Plan 2024.
‘There is significant work that the department needs to undertake to implement both of these frameworks.
‘We have had very good collaboration with DfE on food and drink projects, but for the sake of providing clarity to industry, the time is right to categorically define responsibilities for both departments.
‘It is important to highlight that DEFA will retain control of regulations and policy governing food and drink as well as primary processors (Isle of Man Creamery, Isle of Man Meats, Seafood processing, and the Laxey Glen Mills) and will maintain our policy of supporting businesses that work “behind the farm gate”.
‘I am looking forward to see how this new way of working will allow us to tackle challenges and seize opportunities more effectively.’
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston added: ‘Increasing awareness and recognition of Manx food and drink produce in the UK and further afield for export purposes has been a key focus for the Business Agency.
‘We hope to bring the same approach to local food and drink producers where businesses are placed at the centre of decision making.
‘The importance of local produce to our community cannot be overstated, and the Business Agency looks forward to working closely with the food and drink production sector to support them to sustain and scale their businesses and help them to thrive into the future.’
The departments will launch a 100-day transition plan effective from April to review the ‘Food Business Development Grant’ and the ‘Isle of Man Provenance’ labels in consultation with industry.
As an initial step, DfE and DEFA held a joint meeting this week to discuss food and drink events with a number of stakeholders, including food and drink business representatives.
This meeting provided an opportunity for attendees to outline the desired outcomes of any future events, including the future of the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival.