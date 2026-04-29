The possibility of using seaweed as a fertiliser is being explored by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Minister Clare Barber told the House of Keys this week that her department is examining the use of seaweed in farming, particularly as fertiliser costs rise due to global factors.
She was responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, who asked what assessment had been made of seaweed’s suitability before consulting local authorities.
Mrs Barber said: ‘Over the past year, I have received inquiries about whether naturally deposited seaweed could be collected from beaches for use as an agricultural fertiliser.
‘In light of those inquiries, and the wider geopolitical situation and its impact on fertiliser pricing and availability, the department is beginning a small piece of work to research alternatives, with naturally deposited seaweed forming part of this.’
She said the initial stage would be to assess demand and any practical barriers, including permissions. Local authorities have been identified as key stakeholders.
‘The department has written to local authority clerks to seek initial views. This exploratory work will take place over the coming months and involve further research and engagement with key stakeholders,’ she added.
The work will also consider environmental factors and how any future approach could be managed in a sustainable and controlled way across the island.
Mr Moorhouse also asked about the potential for pollution in seaweed.
Mrs Barber said: ‘Exploring issues relating to microplastics, toxins and other materials in seaweed will be part of this work. However, responsibility sits with the landowner to comply with the relevant conditions.
‘Ultimately, it is for the farmer to decide whether to use seaweed on their land, and if something goes wrong, it is their responsibility.’