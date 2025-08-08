Two working sheepdog handlers from the Isle of Man were among the vendors at one of the most successful live field sales on record at Skipton Auction Mart.
Richard Crowe, a commercial beef and sheep farmer from Kirk Michael, achieved 4,900 guineas (£5,145) for his 17-month-old black and white bitch, Dolly. Bred by Rob Hutchinson of Barnard Castle, Dolly was sired by Hendre Taff and is out of Lethans Judy. She was sold to Shaun Procter of Kirkby Stephen, who will put her to work on a flock of around 900 Swaledale and North of England Mule ewes.
Also representing the island was hobby breeder Dan Moore, making his debut in a field sale and first in-person visit to Skipton. His 12-month-old bitch, Valley Dottie, sold for 4,800 guineas (£5,040) to South Wales buyers David and Barbara Meek. Dottie was sired by Mick, from Irish handler Alistair Lyttle, and is out of Valley Flash, bred by Rob Hutchinson and previously sold for £6,500.
Mr Moore said: ‘I just rear working sheepdogs as a hobby and I’ll definitely be back. I’m made up with how Dottie’s done, although I’m only selling her because I’m renovating a house with my wife and two children.’
A total of 26 dogs were sold, with a top price of 10,000 guineas (£10,500) and an average of £4,655 for registered bitches. Auctioneers reported strong interest from working farmers and buyers willing to travel long distances to secure high-quality dogs.
Jeremy Eaton, CCM’s general manager and auctioneer, said: ‘The sale was noticeable by the number of working sheep farmers looking for replacement or supporting dogs.’