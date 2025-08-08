Richard Crowe, a commercial beef and sheep farmer from Kirk Michael, achieved 4,900 guineas (£5,145) for his 17-month-old black and white bitch, Dolly. Bred by Rob Hutchinson of Barnard Castle, Dolly was sired by Hendre Taff and is out of Lethans Judy. She was sold to Shaun Procter of Kirkby Stephen, who will put her to work on a flock of around 900 Swaledale and North of England Mule ewes.