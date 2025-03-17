Producers from the Isle of Man are currently representing the island’s produce offering at one of Europe's largest food and drink exhibitions.
Six of the island's renowned food and drink producers have joined 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries at the International Food and Drink Event (IFE), held at the Excel Centre in London.
Held this week until Wednesday, March 19, this is the second year that Business Isle of Man have been involved in the event.
The return to IFE comes after success at last year's event, where exhibitors acquired orders to the value of £600k and received recognition through the World Food Innovation Awards 2024.
At this year’s event, the Fynoderee Distillery is sharing an Isle of Man drinks stand with Okell's Brewery, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year with a special edition Smoked Porter, while Fynoderee is launching a new signature gin at the exhibition.
Isle of Man Creamery has also taken its specialist cheese made with milk from Manx grass-fed cows to the cheese and dairy pavilion, while for the first time at IFE, attendees will be able to visit an Isle of Man speciality foods stand shared by ‘Berries’, ‘PopCornaa’, and ‘Isle of Man Salt Co’.
This year, Business Isle of Man and Manx producers have also come together to host a special presentation at the IFE ‘new products tasting theatre’.
The presentation aims to further represent the island’s produce to an audience of international buyers, journalists and chefs.
At the showcase, attendees will also have the chance to sample a wide range of Manx products, including Isle of Man Creamery's vintage red Leicester cheese; Isle of Man Salt Co's furikake seasoning; Fynoderee's newly launched signature Isle of Man gin; Okell's award-winning ZERO pale ale; PopCornaa's award winning vegan seaweed popcorn; and Berries’ award winning Manx sea salted caramel sticky toffee pudding.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston commented: ‘IFE presents an excellent opportunity for Manx food and drink producers to stimulate orders, build long-term trading relationships, and immerse themselves in the fast-paced global food and drink industry.
‘I am pleased that Business Isle of Man has built on last year's initiative and hope this year's show will be equally successful.’
Helen Crosbie, founder of Isle of Man Salt Co, who was recently featured in Hello Magazine, said: ‘The Isle of Man is fundamental to our products' taste, character, and uniqueness.
‘I'm eager to promote our island's ever-strengthening food and drink brand and I am excited to discuss our salt and delicious blends with show attendees from far and wide.’
Emily Tse, founder of PopCornaa and finalist at the World Food Innovation Awards 2025, added: ‘I’m excited to be at IFE, officially launching my brand, PopCornaa on this global stage under the Isle of Man umbrella.
‘Being part of a strong line-up of Manx producers will help create a bigger impact over the three-day event.
‘Our products are unique and thoughtfully crafted, and we’re hopeful they will be received positively from leading industry experts.’