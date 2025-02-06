A whisky distilled in Baldrine has been given a medal at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.
The Manx Whisky Company added another gold to its growing collection at the World Whiskies Awards in London recently.
The island firm's latest award came for its Single Cask #4 in the 'Small Batch Single Malt Under-12 Years' category.
Cofounder and distiller Magnus Grinneback said: 'We are proud of all our medals, but this one feels different.
'It’s the first time we’ve competed in a category that includes older whiskies, not just young or unaged spirits.
'To see our three-year-old whisky come out on top alongside much older competitors is something we’re beyond excited about.’
Business partner Scott Young added: 'I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved and this award reflects both the hard work and dedication that goes into each Manx whisky cask.’
Winning the gold medal means that Single Cask #4 is now in contention for the coveted title of “World’s Best Small Batch Single Malt Under 12 Years”, which will be announced in March.
The other finalists come from across the globe, including Japan, Taiwan, England, Canada and Ireland.
Founded in 2019, the Manx Whisky Company produces whisky using locally sourced raw materials, which the company says embodies the unique character of the Isle of Man.
Its first batch was released in December 2023.
At the time Magnus and Scott said: ‘We’d rather have a production standstill than use raw materials from elsewhere because ultimately if you’re making a Manx whisky you want it to be from Manx raw materials.’
