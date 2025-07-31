The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer has visited a local distillery to find out more about the links between Tromode and a distant British territory some 7,900 miles away.
Deep in the South Atlantic Ocean, the Falkland Islands are home to a unique and locally owned enterprise: Falkland Islands Spirits. The business, otherwise known as Tumbledown Distillery, is led by managing director John Hellowell and founder Taff Davies.
The company distills its product in the Falkland Islands before transporting it to the Isle of Man, where it is bottled at a facility in Tromode.
During his visit, Sir John met with the team at Falkland Islands Spirits, received a guided tour of the company’s premises, and was presented with a bottle of the gin as a memento.
Sir John, who has visited the Falklands multiple times, also reflected on his personal connections to the region.
John Hellowell, managing director of Falkland Island Spirits, commented: ‘It was a privilege to welcome His Excellency, and a pleasure to hear about his interest in our business.
‘Sir John is very knowledgeable about the Falkland Islands, and of course is aware of the strong connection the islanders have with the British armed forces which is part of our backstory too.’
Tumbledown Gin originated with Taff Davies, a former soldier who began small-scale distilling for local residents.
The gin’s distinctive flavour and quality quickly gained popularity among the islands’ population of around 3,000.
The product is named after Mount Tumbledown, the site of a key battle during the Falklands War, giving it historical significance connected to both the islands and the British military.