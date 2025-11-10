A local meat producer has announced it will temporarily switch to using UK pork loins for its bacon and hams due to a shortage of Manx pork.
Andreas Meat Company, which specialises in Manx sausages, bacon, gammon and cooked meats, said the decision was made after the pork currently available from Isle of Man Meats no longer met its production standards.
In a statement, the company explained: ‘We wanted to let our customers know that we're going to be switching over to using UK pork loins for our bacon and hams.
‘This change is due to the shortage of Manx pork, and the pork currently available from Isle of Man Meats is no longer to our specification (bacon pigs). This means the loins are smaller and not suitable for producing the high-quality bacon you expect from us.’
The company stressed that all bacon and hams will continue to be processed on the island using its traditional recipes and curing methods ‘to ensure the same great flavour and quality’.
It added: ‘Please note – all our other meat, including pork and beef used in our other products, remains 100% Manx, proudly sourced and prepared locally.’
Mr Mayers later said he had spoken directly with the company and was hopeful the situation would improve, thanking Isle of Man Meats for ‘listening and setting a meeting’.
In response, Isle of Man Meats said livestock numbers were increasing and were expected to return to normal levels over the coming weeks, continuing through the Christmas period and beyond.
Michael Barker, general manager of Isle of Man Meats, added: ‘Open communication with our stakeholders remains central to how we operate, and we are committed to strengthening this further as we move forward.’