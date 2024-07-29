TV star Noel Edmonds made a surprise return to the Isle of Man over the weekend - and fans couldn’t get enough of him.
The former Deal or No Deal presenter was spotted out and about the Southern Agricultural Show at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla and was all smiles as he happily posed for pictures.
The 75 year-old seemed in great spirits as he visited the Isle of Man’s Constabulary stand although PC Sarah Williams jokingly lamented that she ‘couldn’t get him to sign up to the force.’
During the day, he also indulged in a sport of mock guitar playing with staff at the University College Isle of Man.
As the sun shone, he donned a cool pair of shades and joined the crew at the Manx NFU and NFU mutual stand for a snap.
He also joined Southern Agricultural Show Supervisor Briony Vernon for a candid snap using one of the bespoke event photo frames.
His visit to the show wasn’t his first appearance on the island this year.