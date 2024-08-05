Over 150 classes were judged and a number of prizes awarded at the annual Sulby Horticultural Show on Saturday.
The classes being judged range from children’s photography and crops to a wide array of flowers, vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey and alcohol.
The doors to the Lezayre Parish Community Hall opened at 1.30pm, with the show being introduced by long standing show supporter, local resident and well-known artist Ronnie Doyle.
Winners included the Isle of Man Prison, who won the best fruit and vegetable sections, while Kevin Martin was awarded best in flowers.
The pot plants section went to Pam Gold, while Mary Phillips scooped up the award for floral art.
This year’s ‘best in show’ was won by Nicky Brunsdon with her handmade quilt in the soft handicrafts section.
Other winners included Michael Taggart for eggs and alcohol, Bryan Lord for honey, Lee Brown for confectionary and Suzanne McKnight for her photography.
Junior sections were also awarded at the show, with Freya Wood winning ‘junior best in show’ for her crafts, while Kenzie Phillips (photography) and Jamie Coren (confectionary) also scooped up junior prizes.