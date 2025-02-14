Public voting has now opened for this year’s Manx Menu contest.
Now in its second year, the Manx Menu initiative, developed by Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man in collaboration with the Hospitality Isle of Man board, looks to celebrate local ingredients and the rich culinary heritage of the island.
With 106 entries from 59 local businesses, the six-week competition has now started and will run until March 31.
A spokesperson from Business Isle of Man said: ‘Businesses within the Isle of Man’s hospitality and food and drink sectors have been invited to craft innovative dishes and products that highlight the island’s exceptional produce.
‘From sustainably caught seafood and Manx Loaghtan lamb to artisan drinks and products, the competition encourages the creative use of local ingredients to make an authentic Isle of Man dining experience.’
Residents and visitors to the island have also been encouraged to visit the participating businesses, where they can try the Manx Menu entries and vote for their favourites.
The winning businesses will then receive marketing and promotional support, with a total prize fund of nearly £10,000 to be shared across the competition.
The range of Manx Menu entries includes takeaway dishes, small plates, large plates, desserts and cocktails.
In addition, the ‘Manx Menu Customer Service Award’ looks to recognise the contribution of front of house staff, with voters encouraged to nominate their favourite server, bartender or barista.
Robin Mowat, director at The Boatyard Restaurant in Peel which won Manx Menu competition in 2024, said: ‘Winning the overall competition last year was a huge achievement for our team.
‘It was a fantastic opportunity to get creative, collaborate, and showcase our skills while promoting local ingredients.
‘Taking part gave us valuable exposure through the campaign’s marketing, and also grew our appreciation for the incredible variety of Manx produce available.
‘Manx Menu not only encourages residents and visitors to try new dishes and products, but it also helps stimulate demand and footfall during February and March, providing valuable support to local businesses.
‘I highly encourage all residents to get involved, try the dishes and products and vote for their favourites’.
To celebrate the contribution of food and drink producers, there are also awards for specific products that are locally produced, grown, or have significant value added in the Isle of Man.
Robert Hunter, chef lecturer at UCM and Manx Menu 2024 and 2025 judge, added: ‘The Manx Menu initiative is a brilliant way to showcase the talent and passion of our local chefs and hospitality businesses, whilst demonstrating the quality and variety of Manx ingredients.
‘I am excited to see the variety of entries that have been created from Manx ingredients and I am sure there is something to appeal to everyone’s taste.’
If you wish to find out more information, including the list of entries and link to vote, you can do so by visiting manxmenu.im.
To keep up to date with the initiative, you can do so by following the ‘Love Manx’ social media channels.