Jay Gore, Seafood and development manager attended the ‘Unitas Connect Awards’, presented by English actor, comedian and Top Gear and Pheonix Nights star Paddy McGuinness.
And to his surprise, he was honoured with the ‘Unitas Wholesale Employee of the Year 2024’ accolade during the glittering ceremony.
Jay has introduced some new and exciting initiatives at Robinson’s in the past year, including securing a deal to purchase the entire catch from a local fishing boat.
A spokesperson from Robinson’s commented: ‘Jay ensured zero waste while guaranteeing the fishermen the best possible return on their efforts.
‘Local restaurants then eagerly awaited our team’s call to find out what their “catch of the day” would be!
‘His vision and enthusiasm also played a key role in bringing A&J Butchers to our Cooil Road site, making it even easier for you to pick up the freshest fish, meat, and more - all in one place.
‘We couldn’t be prouder of you, Jay! A truly well-deserved win.’
The Fish Market is now the largest supplier of seafood to the island's residents and restaurants and has also helped to put Manx produce on the map worldwide with its award-winning fishmongers and produce.
In the last year, it has also been helping to support the reintroduction of the island's world-famous Manx Herring fisheries, as well as helping to establish new Langoustine fisheries.
The Fish Market was also the winner of Isle of Man Creamery’s ‘Celebrating Local Food and Drink’ award at Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence back in November.
Jay will be no stranger to receiving awards on-stage now, as he received the award at the Villa Marina from the Isle of Man Creamery’s Findlay Macleod.