Knockaloe Farm in Patrick is set to host the Royal Manx Agricultural Society’s 2025 Show this weekend, highlighting the best in Manx agriculture and countryside.
Spread over two days (Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9), visitors will be able to see cattle, horses, sheep and pigs plus craft displays and demonstrations that will cater for all family members.
On Friday, the Light Horse programme will open the weekend’s events at 9am, with the official show opening then taking place at 9:30am.
Friday morning will then see events such as the classic car parade, vintage tractor and machinery judging, sheep dog trials and equine stunt shows.
The afternoon will then see events such as dog agility demonstrations, sheep shearing, a lumberjack show and pony club games.
Saturday will then serve as the main livestock judging day, with a full schedule that includes calf and calf handler shows, dairy and beef classes, young handler competitions, sheep classes, heavy horses, donkeys, fur and feather categories, and the popular meg lamb classes.
The day will also feature many of the same performances and events taking place on Friday, but with a few new additions.
The Unity Dance School display will take place at 11:30am in the main ring, as well as a tug of war competition at 2:05pm and ‘Miss Young Farmer’ at 3:50pm.
The day’s events will draw to a close with the grand parade and supreme championship, which will begin at 4pm.
In addition to the many events, several marquees will showcase local talent and produce.
Live music will also feature throughout the weekend at the bandstand, with acts scheduled on both days.
The show offers free parking, and dogs are welcome on both days.
Tickets are available online at https://royalmanx.com/ and can also be purchased at the gate, with both cash and card accepted.