Tesco has reaffirmed its commitment to stocking Manx products across its 10 stores in the Isle of Man, stating that supporting local suppliers is a key priority for the company.
The supermarket giant completed its expansion in the island last month with the opening of the Victoria Road Express in Douglas, marking the final phase of its acquisition of Shoprite.
This brings Tesco’s total number of outlets in the Isle of Man to 10, including its existing superstore on Lake Road, which has been operating since 2000.
Richard Frear, Tesco’s new area manager for the Isle of Man, said: ‘We’re really proud of our partnership with the local suppliers in the island.
‘We work with 11 [local suppliers], we stock more than 120 lines, and we’re constantly looking for new opportunities to increase that range, because being able to offer Manx products is really important to us.
‘We know it’s really important to our customers too, and we see ourselves as integrating ourselves into the Isle of Man as much as we possibly can.’
However, while Tesco has pledged its support for Manx producers, some local businesses have raised concerns about working with the retailer.
Andreas Meat Company announced last month that it will no longer supply Tesco, citing declining revenues and unsustainable profit margins.
Phil Bucuris, managing director of the company, said: ‘Both our revenues and profit margins from sales to Tesco are well below expected levels.
‘Looking ahead, we do not envisage this improving sufficiently to generate the commercial outcomes that we need to successfully sustain this relationship.
‘Accordingly, we have now reached the decision to cease supplying Tesco Isle of Man with our products, which we believe is in the best long-term interests of Andreas Meats.’
Andreas Meat Company is well known for its Manx pork, beef, and lamb, all of which are born, reared, and processed in the island under Farm Assured standards.
The certification guarantees high standards of food production, animal welfare, environmental management, and food safety.
Mr Bucuris highlighted that significant changes in the island’s business environment over the past 12 to 18 months have contributed to the company’s decision.
Shoprite had been a key customer for Andreas Meats, accounting for approximately half of the company’s total revenues before the takeover.
Despite Andreas Meats' decision, Tesco has reiterated it’s commitment to local suppliers. Mr Frear emphasised that the supermarket is continuing to explore opportunities to expand its range of Manx products.
