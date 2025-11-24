Okell’s Brewery will hold the annual launch of its festive St Nick’s Ale this Thursday, November 27, with this year’s event taking place at a new venue in Ballasalla.
The brewery has confirmed that the 2025 launch will be hosted at The Whitestone pub, with festivities beginning at 6pm.
The event, which has become a popular seasonal tradition, once again features a range of family-friendly activities, as well as the customary opportunity for attendees to sample the first firkin of St Nick’s Ale free of charge until the barrel is empty.
Throughout the evening, complimentary nibbles will be served, and mulled cider will also be available. For younger visitors, children’s craft activities will be provided.
The Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band is scheduled to perform outside the venue from 7pm, adding a festive atmosphere ahead of the arrival of the Okell’s dray, which is expected at around 7.30pm.
The dray will deliver the first barrel of this year’s St Nick’s Ale, marking the official start of the seasonal beer’s availability.
Once the firkin is tapped, the first servings of St Nick’s will be offered free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.
The Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band is due to perform again inside the venue later in the evening.
Okell’s has moved the launch to different locations in recent years, including The Woodbourne and The Propsect in Douglas, and the event routinely attracts large crowds.
St Nick’s Ale, brewed annually for the Christmas period, has become one of the brewery’s most recognisable seasonal products.
The Whitestone has said it looks forward to welcoming both regulars and visitors for what is expected to be a busy evening marking the start of Okell’s festive celebrations.
A spokesperson for the pub said: ‘There will be beer, mulled cider, food and live Christmassy music from Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band. Cheers!’
