The Queen’s Hotel on New Road was forced to close on October 23 after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage throughout the building.
Owner Gary later revealed that damaged floor tiles were found to contain asbestos, adding further complications to the clean-up.
Speaking to the Courier’s online sister title Gef.im, he said repairs were now progressing well.
‘The asbestos has been removed and we’re just waiting on the flooring company and plumbers to finish off,’ he said. ‘Hopefully we’ll be back open in around seven to ten days.’
Gary also thanked customers for their patience and support during the closure, saying he looked forward to welcoming everyone back soon.