Anyone visiting the popular beauty spots of the Clypse and the Kerrowdhoo reservoir in Onchan right now will be greeted by a curious sight.
Manx Utilities is in the middle of essential refurbishment works at Clypse which has seen the body of water almost completely drained.
It gives anyone visiting a rare glimpse into how the depths of the reservoir look.
I took a trip up there this this week to take get a glimpse. As I approached, I saw the empty basin which looked rather bizarre. The only water left is a shallow pool at one end where ducks swam and a lone heron looked for easy pickings.
The Clypse is one of the Isle of Man’s four operational impounding reservoirs supplying raw water to the Douglas Water Treatment Works and onward to customers in the east and south of the island.
Last month, Manx Utilities announced that, during a routine inspection, one of the two critical valves at the reservoir failed to operate.
Further investigations revealed a fault in the submerged valving system and that both valves needed replacing.
As the valves are located underwater, the reservoir has had to be fully drained for the work to take place.
Replacing the valves takes about two weeks but it will take several months before the reservoir is fully refilled.
Providing an update, a Manx Utilities spokeswoman said: ‘We are pleased to confirm that preparatory works at Clypse Reservoir have gone to plan, with draining completed successfully and no delays to the schedule.
‘The valve replacement works are set to begin on October 14 and are estimated to take approximately one week to complete.
‘Clypse Reservoir holds around 2% of the Isle of Man’s total water reserves when full. As part of the project planning, water is being safely redirected to Kerrowdhoo Reservoir enabling safe access for the works.
‘To maintain optimal working conditions, any additional rainfall that cannot be redirected will be carefully pumped away.
‘Following completion of the works, the reservoir is expected to naturally return to normal water levels by Spring.’
From the ground, the sight of an empty reservoir is rather strange but Manx Utilities has also provided drone shots taken by Jon Wornham which give an even more dramatic view of the drained Clypse.
Seeing the empty body of water, it was surprising to see how the bottom is pretty much all mud with little in the way of weeds and rocks.
Manx Utilities says it has been working closely with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s Inland Fisheries team to safeguard the welfare of the reservoir’s fish stock during the draining process.
One the evening I visited, there were torrential downpours, and it seemed the reservoir may fill up more quickly than expected.
But it is certainly worth a visit to see the beauty spot in a new light with a month-long window before work to replace the valve begins in earnest.