A fashion show in aid of two breast cancer charities is to take place next month.
Fashion for Life, which takes place at the Villa Marina, Douglas, on October 20, will raise money for Breast Cancer Now and Isle of Man Breast Care.
Started in 2005 as a one-off event, the biennial event celebrates life after breast cancer, by bringing a mix of fashion, cabaret and comedy to one evening, as 30 models (both male and female), all breast cancer survivors, model more than 80 outfits provided by Marks and Spencer.
Now in its 10th year, the event is set to draw in an audience of more than 1,000. This year’s theme is ‘Fashion for Life goes to the Movies’, and will be compered by Dot Tilbury MBE and Geoff Corkish MBE.
Sharon Maddrell of Isle of Man Breast Care said: ‘Isle of Man Breast Care relies heavily on the money raised from “Fashion for Life” to directly support breast cancer patients on the Island, and without sponsorship, there would be no Show! So thank you so much to Sentient for supporting this our 10th Show and enabling us to continue easing the financial hardship for some of the patients.’
The event is being sponsored by finance sector company Sentient International.
Delyth Morgan, chief executive officer of Breast Cancer Now, said: ‘We are truly grateful to Sentient International for their hugely generous donation. The money will help to support the two Isle of Man breast cancer charities including Breast Cancer Now with their exciting Fashion For Life Show taking place in October, raising vital funds for people affected by the disease.
‘This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, nearly 5,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer, which is why your donations are so vital. The generosity of Sentient International will help Breast Cancer Now to work towards a future where everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well.’
Paul Murtagh, director at Sentient International, said: ‘Sentient International has been a big supporter of Breast Cancer Now in the Isle of Man for a number of years. We admire the work that both Breast Cancer Now and Isle of Man Breast Care do as charities here on the island so are delighted to be able to show our support through this sponsorship.
‘This is an important event for both charities as it raises funds to enable them to continue their work in raising important awareness of breast cancer, fund vital research into the cause and treatment of the disease and of course to provide the support and guidance to breast cancer patients here on the island from diagnosis through to post-treatment care.
‘We wish them the best of luck with the event and look forward to watching what we know will be another fantastic show.
Angie Aire, a spokesperson for Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man, added: ‘We are so grateful for Sentient International’s continued support of our charity. To have them as a headline sponsor of this year’s Fashion Show is fantastic as without them, the event would not be able to go ahead. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Paul and his team for their support once again.’
This year’s show is being dedicated to two previous friends and models of the event, Suzie Kelly and Beth Ellis, who died in the last year.
Tickets are £20 and are on sale from www.villagaiety.com or at the Villa Box Office.