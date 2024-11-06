This afternoon’s Manxman ferry sailing from Heysham to Douglas was delayed due to a fatal accident on the M6 motorway.
The sailing was originally scheduled to depart from Heysham at 2.15pm, with an expected arrival in the Isle of Man around 6pm.
However, departure was pushed back to 3pm to accommodate passengers impacted by the motorway closure.
The ferry is now on its way to Douglas.
The incident on the M6 north of Preston, which occurred around 11.20am, involved a lorry that crossed the central reservation and collided with vehicles in the southbound lanes.
Police have confirmed that one person has died in the crash, while others have sustained serious injuries.
The motorway remains closed as emergency responders continue to clear the scene, with disruptions expected to continue into tomorrow, according to Blog Preston.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company made the decision to delay Manxman’s departure, allowing affected passengers more time to reach the Heysham port.
Check-in was extended to 2:45pm, ensuring that passengers could still board despite the severe delays caused by the accident.
As a result of the incident, commuters on the M6 have faced significant disruptions, with detours and extended travel times throughout the day.
The M6 closure is anticipated to remain in place overnight, impacting motorists heading in and out of Lancashire.