FC Isle of Man’s home game against Bury will not go ahead this evening.
The Ravens were due to play the Shakers at 6pm tonight.
However, with flights being turned back due to the fog, the Bury players and some of their fans haven’t been able to get to the island.
The sides are trying to find a way to play the game tomorrow morning.
As part of trying to make this work, Bury has issued a plea to any fans who have been rebooked onto tonight’s flight from Manchester to offer up their seats for the players.
Bury tweeted: ‘Can all supporters booked on the 6pm Logan Air flight (Man-IoM) who would be prepared to give up their seat for players / staff, please make themselves known at the airport.
‘There is an aim to kick-off this match tomorrow morning at 11am.
‘Supporters who are able to do so are being offered premium seats on the @iomsteampacket for their trip. We have to get the players on the island to make this happen, so all assistance is appreciated!’