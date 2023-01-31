The summer completion date for the new ferry table in Liverpool is under threat.
He said marine works continue to ‘present challenges’ for the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool because of poor weather conditions during the winter.
This followed his update on where the works on the Bramley Mooar dock landing stage were up to, in which he explained that land-based works are ‘progressing well’, the roof is complete, electrical installation will ‘commence shortly’, and surfacing works around the terminal are ‘progressing’.
Around 30% of scouring works had been completed before Christmas, he said.
But the lack of progress on the marine work means that the June date the Department of Infrastructure has given for the completion of the landing stage could be in jeopardy.
The department has been closely liaising with the Isle of Man Steam Packet about this as the company has made plans around the 2023/24 season.
He continued to say that the completion date of ‘summer’ is a ‘significant time frame’ but the minister couldn’t provide a more accurate prediction.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine pointed out that there had initially been a date of June 2023, or TT 2023, promised by the department, but Mr Thomas disagreed.
He said that this had never been a deadline and that media had misquoted this date.
‘There were no promises made about TT 2023,’ he said.
However, on May 16 last year the government released a progress update saying that the facility was due to be completed in June 2023.
When asked about the budget, Mr Thomas said it’s ‘amber’, meaning it’s also ‘at risk’.
He couldn’t give any information as to whether the final costs would be lower or higher than estimated in the projected budget.
The Liverpool landing stage is currently projected to cost the taxpayer over £70.6 million, having started at £25 million when first planned.
Currently, the Public Accounts Committee is reviewing the escalation in costs from the initial £25m projected budget to the allocated £70m.
Mr Moorhouse explained that he was concerned about the level of ‘uncertainty’ surround the building of the terminal.
The minister assured there had been regular updates in the press and that there is information provided in the Sea Terminal in Douglas for the public to view.
He added: ‘I won’t be coming to this court every week with an update.’
According to the last government bulletin on the project, paving is now being installed at the front of the main passenger building.
A government spokesperson added: ‘Tarmac is also being laid on the vehicle lanes in the foot passenger drop-off area.
‘Once completed, the terminal will accommodate a maximum of 1,000 passengers and provide 1,145m of vehicle lanes.
‘Vehicles will access the facility via Waterloo Road, Jesse Hartley Way and Triskelion Way.
‘Pedestrians may follow the same route but can also use a short footbridge next to Alexandra Tower, which will provide a more direct route to and from the city centre.’