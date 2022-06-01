Festival of Brass to celebrate band’s 125th anniversary

Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band is to celebrate its 125th anniversary with a ‘Festival of Brass’.

Musical director Ian Astill and the band have joins forces with Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann this year to host the occasion.

All of the island’s brass bands will join ‘the Mets’ for an afternoon filled with music and celebration.

Mr Astill said: ‘Brass bands have been popular on the island since they came about in Victorian times, they have truly moved with the times.

‘You will hear everything from traditional marches and songs, through to 80s pop tunes and the latest movie soundtracks.

‘The icing on the cake will be when all seven island bands join forces to perform en masse at 7pm.

‘Finally, The Brass Machine and Hazard Mouse will play some fantastic party music in the evening. There is music for the whole family.’

James Geldart, managing director of sponsor Santander International’s Isle of Man Branch, said: ‘Music and the arts have always been an important part of life here on the Isle of Man so we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Castletown Festival of Brass and to help everyone celebrate the 125th anniversary of Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.

‘Santander International is committed to supporting our local community and this is a great initiative encompassing the tradition of brass on the Island with modern talent.’

Ashton Lewis, president of Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann, said: ‘As a community service organisation we are delighted to support this significant event for “The Mets” and look forward to helping people enjoy the celebration in the wonderful setting of Castletown square.’