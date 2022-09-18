Festival of Motoring continues today
Sunday 18th September 2022 6:14 am
Share
The Festival of Motoring earlier this week ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Festival of Motoring continues as people will be able to the cars involved as they will be stationed along the Mooragh promenade in Ramsey from 11am to 2pm.
Following this display, the mountain road wil close as participants drive their cars to the Creg ny Baa where they will have afternoon tea.
Events will culminate with a photo shoot in the TT pitlane and a gala dinner at the Palace Hotel featuring Retrospect, a local 11-piece function band.
If you take any photos of the vehicles, share them with our readers by emailing [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |