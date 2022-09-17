Festival of Motoring visitor dies after suffering heart attack during track day
A participant in this weekend’s Festival of Motoring has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday.
A statement by organisers confirming the tragic news yesterday evening said: ‘Unfortunately, earlier today, at the Jurby motor circuit one of our customers began to suffer from chest pains and subsequently had a heart attack.
‘First aid staff and members of the festival team gave CPR until the ambulance arrived.
‘However, we regret to advise that the customer concerned later died.
‘Our thoughts go out to the customer’s family, and his partner, whom we are supporting at this incredibly difficult time.
‘No one else was directly impacted, but we are aware that a number of customers were at the Jurby track at the time of the incident.
‘If they, or anyone else, has any concerns, please do speak to a member of the Scenic Car Tours team. Thank you.’