Around 1,400 young people in the island will receive their exam results this month.
Students can collect results in person on:
Thursday, August 14 – Key Stage 5 (A-levels, other Level 3 qualifications, including BTECs).
Thursday, August 21 – Key Stage 4 (GCSEs, IGCSEs, other Level 1 & 2 qualifications, including BTECs).
Education Minister Daphne Caine said results days are important for students, families, and teachers, adding: ‘Whatever the outcome, there are many options – further study, higher education, apprenticeships, or work – this is just one step in your journey.’
Staff will be on hand for advice, and resources are available at signposts.sch.im. Those unable to attend in pshould contact their school. Some may also access results online via secure exam board logins.