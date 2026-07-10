According to film industry press, scenes for the Amazon MGM Studios feature will be filmed in the coastal village of Mullaghmore on July 15 and 16.
Known for its beaches, views of Benbulben and popular surfing spots, the village will welcome the cast and crew as temporary traffic restrictions are introduced during filming.
Independent Sligo councillor and former mayor Marie Casserly told the Donegal Daily that the production would help showcase both Mullaghmore and County Sligo to an international audience while providing a welcome boost for local businesses and tourism.
She also thanked residents and businesses for their cooperation during the two days of filming and wished the production team a successful stay.
Isle of Man stars Channing Tatum and is being produced by Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment, alongside Free Association.
The cast also includes Eve Hewson, Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy and Ruaridh Mollica.
Islanders also had the chance to appear as extras after producers appealed for members of the public to help recreate the atmosphere of a packed TT winners' enclosure.
During filming, Channing Tatum was spotted shooting scenes around Glencrutchery Road, while co-star Eve Hewson was also seen filming near the Grandstand during practice week.
Hollywood mega star Brad Pitt later visited the island as production continued in his role as one of the film's producers.
The film is being directed by Reid Carolin, who also co-wrote the script and has previously worked alongside Tatum on projects such as ‘Dog’, ‘Logan Lucky’ and ‘Magic Mike’.
Speaking to Radio TT during the races, he said: ‘When we set out to make this film, the most important thing to us was that we got everything right in terms of making this event real and portraying the authenticity of this island and this race to audiences around the world.
‘We've come (to the TT) four years in a row but you can't prepare yourself for how extraordinary it is when you first get here.
‘There's no sporting event like this in the entire world.’
The ‘Isle of Man’ movie forms part of a wider agreement with Amazon MGM Studios that also includes a documentary series filmed during the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.
The Isle of Man Government’s Department of Enterprise, which owns and manages the official rights to the TT, previously described the project as a major opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man to a worldwide audience, highlighting not only the famous races but also the island's scenery, roads and unique identity.
It is understood that filming will return to other locations after the Ireland shooting concludes, although Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce a release date for the film.