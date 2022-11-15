Ten single-use plastic items, including carrier bags and straws, will be banned on the Isle of Man next year.
Businesses have 12 months to prepare before it becomes illegal to sell or supply single-use plastic straws, carrier bags, cutlery (including chopsticks), plates, stirrers, sticks for balloons and food and drink containers made from expanded polystyrene.
It also extends to cover rinse-off personal care products that contain micro-plastics, and all products made from oxo-degradable plastic.
Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, political member for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Plastic pollution is a critical global issue that threatens the environment, wildlife and people’s health.
‘These products are used for seconds but the unnecessary waste contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions. As a proud Biosphere nation that is committed to tackling the climate change emergency this is a great move for the Island.’
Last year, around 700 people shared their views on the plan with 90% agreeing all items should be axed. However, straws and stemmed swabs used in medical settings will be exempt following concerns raised in the same consultation.
Many local businesses have already made the choice to remove unnecessary SUP and people can find out more by visiting
https://www.gov.im/about-the-government/departments/environment-food-and-agriculture/environment-directorate/ecosystem-policy/plastics/