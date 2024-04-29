A finance manager at an Isle of Man law firm recently celebrated a work milestone.
Claire Belcher-Smith has spent 20 years working for Douglas based Simcocks advocates.
She joined the esteemed firm as an Accounts Clerk back in 2004, having previously worked in the accounts department at Isle of Man Airport.
Since then, she has married, had a family and has even been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award for her contribution to Isle of Man netball.
At work, she keeps the finances in order with a firm hand and is always ready to throw herself into charity and social events.
Simcocks CEO Phil Games said: ‘I’m so pleased to congratulate Claire on this milestone.
‘She has become an invaluable member of our team, as well as being a relentlessly positive and enthusiastic person to know.
‘And great on karaoke nights!
‘It’s wonderful that we have so many staff members who feel valued, nurtured and supported enough at Simcocks to stay for so many years.’
Simcocks is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and the company says it boasts an ‘unusually high’ staff retention rate in comparison to the rest of the market.
The law firm has eight team members who have been with the company more than ten years, five who have clocked more than twenty years, three with more than thirty years service and one employee who has been with Simcocks almost fifty years.