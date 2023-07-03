The first cannabis business to be approved by the Isle of Man Government for cultivation, processing, manufacturing finished products, import/export and research and development is inviting the public to hear more about it.
Grow Lab Organics' cannabis facility is planned to be built in the south of the island, at the Airport Technology Gateway.
Bosses will be hosting a question-and-answer panel where members of the public can meet the GLO team and have their say.
An on-screen demo and virtual reality headsets will be available.
It is to take place in Castletown Square tonight (July 3) at 6pm to join us. If it’s raining, it will be at Castletown Town Hall.