Find out more about the ship that maintains island’s lighthouses

One of the two ships that maintain the lighthouses in the Isle of Man will be holding two open days this month.

The NLV Pharos, of the Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), services marine navigation aids in both the island and Scotland. It will be berthed alongside the Victoria Pier in Douglas Harbour and the public will be given the chance to have a tour of the ship on July 23 and 24 from 2pm to 4pm.

Mike Bullock, NLB’s chief executive, said: ‘This is a rare opportunity for the public to come onboard and to meet the crew. Visitors will get a real insight into our operations and our vital safety service for mariners in Scottish and Isle of Man waters.

‘We know Pharos is often seen in Manx waters but this is a chance to get onboard our most modern vessel.’

The NLB has also been conducting works on the lighthouse at Chicken Rock.

Phil Day, director of operations with NLB, said: ‘The work involves repairing the gratings to make sure the tower is safe for the NLB team and visiting contractors. We will also be carrying out surveys for future project work and doing annual maintenance to the engines. NLB technicians will be at Chicken Rock until July 19 with our vessel Pharos and helicopter in attendance. We have another trip planned later this month to upgrade the crane/winch, and in August, technicians will be back at Chicken Rock to complete the maintenance work.