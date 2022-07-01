Finding stem cell donors

Ivan Bratty receiving money from Mary and Ben Doyle in 2014. They held a sponsored swim at Peel Swimming Pool and raised in excess of £1000 for the charity ( Johnston Press )

We want to shine a light on the lesser known charities in the Isle of Man after a tough two years.

Our next participant is the Anthony Nolan (Isle of Man Friends)charity (no. 582).

We spoke to the charity’s chairman, Ivan Bratty.

Who are you / What do you do?

We are Anthony Nolan (Isle of Man Friends).

Our main objective is to support Anthony Nolan by recruiting potential stem cell donors and fundraising to cover the costs of maintaining those people on the register.

Why / When did you form?

The group was formed in 1991.

At that time a lady called Jane St. John Bates had a nanny who was suffering from leukaemia. Jane wanted to do something to help and heard about Anthony Nolan Bone Marrow Trust.

She started to form a committee with a few of her girl friends and got in touch with ANBMT.

Simon Dyson was a friend of mine through Round Table and suggested to Jane that she get in touch with me.

The group was started and I was elected Chairman and have been Chairman ever since.

What has been your biggest achievement or proudest moment since forming?

I think our biggest achievement has been the number of local residents we have recruited who have gone on to be donors.

We only have a population of 84,000 but I am aware of over 30 people who have gone on to be donors.

What is your biggest ambition / goal for the future?

Our goal is to be able to visit all 6 secondary schools on the island on an annual basis and recruit at least 200 potential donors every year.

How can people get involved?

Contact us at [email protected]

Where can people find you and where can they donate?

We have a Facebook page: ‘Anthony Nolan (Isle of Man Friends)’ and if anyone would like more information about joining the Anthony Nolan register, they can do so here: anthonynolan.org/iomfriends