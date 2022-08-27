Fine and dry today
Saturday 27th August 2022 6:00 am
Douglas at 6.58am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:
Fine and dry today, with unbroken sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will rise to a pleasantly warm 20 Celsius.
Tonight will stay dry, with tomorrow fine again with only a little patchy cloud cover at times.
Outlook
Staying largely dry and bright on Monday, with sunshine and only very isolated showers.
Sunrise: 6:17am Today Sunset: 8:22pm Today
