Fine and dry with sunny spells
The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
Today will be fine and dry with sunny intervals, and a moderate to fresh south-westerly wind.
Temperatures reaching up to 19°C at best.
Dry this evening with sunny spells, before it turns cloudy tonight with the threat of some patchy light rain and drizzle towards the end of the night, as the southwest wind starts to freshen. Minimum temperature near to 12°C.
Outlook
Any rain at first tomorrow will soon clear leaving much of the morning dry, before a band of rain arrives towards midday, turning heavy at times during the afternoon before gradually clearing away.
Quite windy with a fresh to strong southwest wind, which will turn to the west or southwest and decrease later in the day. Top temperature of 19°C.
Dry and bright for much of Sunday with some spells of sunshine. A light west to south-westerly breeze with maximum temperature of 20°C. Then turning cloudy with rain arriving later in the evening & overnight into Monday.
Sunrise: 6:02am Today Sunset: 8:41pm Today
