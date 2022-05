Fine for Ferrari driver

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The police have issued a fixed penalty notice after single vehicle crash on the Mountain Road.

The Ferrari driver has been handed the fine and points on their licence after crashing this morning.

No-one was injured.

The crash occured on mountain mile.

Officers had to close the road whilst they dealt with the incident – it has now re-opened.

The police are reminding people to be careful on the island’s roads.