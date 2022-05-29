Fine for Ferrari driver
Sunday 29th May 2022 11:03 am
(Roads Policing Unit )
The police have issued a fixed penalty notice after single vehicle crash on the Mountain Road.
The Ferrari driver has been handed the fine and points on their licence after crashing this morning.
No-one was injured.
The crash occured on mountain mile.
Officers had to close the road whilst they dealt with the incident – it has now re-opened.
The police are reminding people to be careful on the island’s roads.
A number of incidents have already occured this weekend, largely due to the increased traffic heading into the TT fortnight.
