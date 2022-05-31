Fine in the day, rain likely in the evening

Tuesday 31st May 2022 6:29 am
Ramsey harbour
Ramsey at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Much of today will be fairly bright with variable cloud, some sunny intervals and the risk of isolated showers and still with a light to moderate north or northwest breezes. Top temperature 15 Celsius. Outbreaks of rain may develop mid-evening but more likely late evening, then largely clearing towards dawn.

Outlook

After a cloudy start, Wednesday will be generally dry and bright with good spells of sunshine developing and mostly light winds; temperatures reaching around 16°C.

Thursday will be generally fine with a fair deal of sunshine.

Sunrise: 4:54am Today Sunset: 9:39pm Today

