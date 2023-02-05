The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cold and frosty at first today with the risk of some icy patches in places, but otherwise the day will be fine and dry with lengthy sunny spells.
The light winds will turn to the south or southwest and start to freshen this afternoon with highs of 8°C.
Staying dry this evening and tonight with some clear spells at first, before cloud starts to develop later in the night. A mainly moderate south to southwest wind with minimum temperature around 4°C.
Sunrise: 7:59am
Sunset: 5:07pm
Outlook
Dry and often cloudy tomorrow, but with some brightness breaking through at times.
Breezy with a fresh south-westerly wind and maximum temperature around 9°C.
Tuesday morning will be cloudy with some outbreaks of light rain during the morning, but becoming dry into the afternoon with the chance of some brightness.
Temperatures reaching up to 9°C at best, in the light to moderate west to south-westerly breeze.