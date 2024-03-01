The Isle of Man Constabulary have confirmed the A18 Mountain Road is to remain ‘closed for the forseeable’.
At 7.25pm tonight (Friday), the Police said ‘despite the efforts of our partners in the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) to grit the road the area between the Beinn-y-Phott and the Verandah is blanket snow’.
The closure is between the Creg-Ny-Baa to Ramsey. Earlier today Ronaldsway Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice and further hill snow on high ground.
It came info force at 3pm today (Friday) and is in place until 10am tomorrow morning (Saturday, March 2).
Around 2pm today there was a road traffic collision in the area of the Bungalow, and the Mountain Road has been shut since. Elsewhere, the Police advised motorists to drive with care on the Sloc Road.