A Douglas motorist has been fined £550 for careless driving and having no insurance.
Twenty-three-year-old Harry James Michael Quinn drove into the rear of a vehicle at Glencrutchery Road in Douglas.
High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered him to pay £1,854 compensation to the owner of the other vehicle and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Quinn was driving an Audi A3 on Glencrutchery Road, at 6.25pm on September 3.
The complainant was driving a Mini Cooper, and said that his car was stationary, with his right indicator on, as he was about to turn onto First Avenue. Quinn then drove into the rear of his vehicle.
They exchanged details and Quinn took video footage of the damage.
He was interviewed, and told police that he had not seen any brake lights or indicator on the car in front.
He said that he had seen it slowing down, but there had not been enough room to stop before he bumped into the back of it.
Quinn, who lives at Lakeside Avenue, said that he believed he had valid insurance, but had then been told it was void, due to a payment error.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that it had been a minor bump, but his client had accepted responsibility.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas, and the fact that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Video footage of the damage was shown to the High Bailiff, as Mr Glover said that it was hard to see where the figure of £1,854 for the repairs had come from.
The advocate said that his client had agreed that the complainant would obtain quotes for the work first, but he had gone ahead and got the work done.
High Bailiff Mr Brooks fined Quinn £150 for careless driving and £400 for having no insurance.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs.