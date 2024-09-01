Fire and rescue crews from Douglas were called to assist after a crash in Saturday evening’s stockcar meeting at Onchan Raceway.
A statement from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Douglas were dispatched by the ESJCR IOM - Emergency Services Joint Control Room to Onchan Raceway yesterday to assist the on-site rescue team with the extrication of a driver from a stockcar that had unfortunately crashed.
‘The roof was removed from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting gear before crews assisted with the fitting of a Kendrick Extrication Device (KED) and transferring them to the awaiting ambulance.’
No further details on the condition of the driver have been released.