Fire and rescue crews across the island have attended a Road Traffic Collision, as well as two gas leaks and a number of automatic fire alarms in the past 24 hours.
All incidents were dispatched by the island's Emergency Service Joint Control Room.
The fire and rescue service said: 'The Emergency Service Joint Control Room dispatch your emergency services to all kinds of incidents across the Island, getting the right kind of help to you in the quickest way possible.
'The team at the ESJCR are already dispatching services to you in the background while questions are being asked so there's no delay in getting you the help you need.'