The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed three new firefighters following a 17-week training course in Aintree.
Kelly Roberts, Mark Christian and Leanne Venables have successfully completed the comprehensive firefighter foundation course at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service’s Training and Development Academy in Walton, and are now set to join their colleagues at Douglas Fire Station.
Over the 17 weeks, the trio faced weekly firefighting drills, informative sessions from the fire prevention and education team, written exams and a rigorous fitness routine designed to ready them for public duties.
The course was the first to take place at Merseyside’s new training academy, which opened in May 2024.
This is the first time that Isle of Man recruits have been trained in Merseyside for more than 50 years, having had to go further afield in the past.
One of the new recruits, Mark Christian, is a former professional cyclist who represented the island at the Commonwealth Games in 2010.
Mr Christian finished third in the final of the 40km points race in Delhi to win a bronze medal at the age of 19.
He was also represented Great Britain on the track and the road prior to his last professional race in 2022.
His namesake Mark Christian, who is the Isle of Man’s chief fire officer, said: ‘On behalf of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, I extend my sincerest thanks to chief fire officer Phil Garrigan and his team for delivering an exceptional training program.
‘Their expertise and dedication have thoroughly prepared our recruits to serve our island community.
‘I also commend Leanne, Kelly, and Mark for their hard work and determination, and we eagerly await their return to the island.’