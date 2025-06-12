The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to avoid an area in the south of the island as crews respond to an incident near the Scarlett Visitor Centre in Castletown.
In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday morning (June 12), the service confirmed it was ‘dealing with an incident’ at the end of Scarlett Road.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that one of the old kilns near the visitor centre caught fire earlier today, prompting a response from emergency services.
An update at around 9.30am confirmed that the incident has ‘been brought to a close’.
The Fire and Rescue Service thanked the public for their patience this morning, and added an update will follow.