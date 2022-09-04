Fire crews called to single vehicle crash at Port Lewaigue
Sunday 4th September 2022 12:06 pm
Crews from Ramsey were dispatched this morning (September 4) to reports of a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle said to be on fire, in the area of Port Lewaigue.
Upon arrival the vehicle was said to have left the road and come to rest on all four wheels.
The driver was out of the vehicle and had only suffered superficial injuries.
The vehicle was not on fire, as the 'smoke' that could be seen was in fact dust from the deployed airbag.
Crews made the vehicle safe before leaving the scene.
The fire service asked people to note that following the period of heavy rainfall followed by sunshine, at present the roads will be considerably more slippery than usual.
