Fire crews had to break into a smoke-filled flat in Pulrose amid fears people maybe inside.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service called for more resources in preparation for a rescue attempt after being called to reports of a flat fire on Saturday morning.
Thankfully, once crews in breathing apparatus gained entry, they found no one was inside the locked property.
Posting about the incident on social media, Station Officer Cowley said: ‘Crews from Douglas, together with the duty officer, were dispatched earlier today Saturday) by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) to reports of a flat fire in Pulrose.
‘The call had been made by a neighbour who was alerted to the incident by hearing the smoke alarm!
‘Upon arrival the officer in charge was faced with a smoke logged property that was locked.
‘Information available to the attending crew did not confirm that everyone was out of the property so a 'make-up' message was communicated to the ESJCR requesting more resources to attend. including the police and ambulance service.
‘Crews forced entry through the front door before entering the smoke filled property wearing breathing apparatus to conduct a search of the property. Thankfully nobody was in and the cause of the fire was found to be a pan that had been left on the stove.
,Both the Police and Ambulance Service were stood down and crews removed the pan and ventilated the property before carrying out further safety checks in the flat involved and those adjoining.
‘Crews remained in attendance for approximately one hour to ensure that the property could be made secure.’
Station Officer Cowley warned people about the dangers of leaving pans unattended.
He said: ‘Please remember never to leave cooking unattended and remember to test your smoke alarm every week. In this instance thanks to a working smoke alarm we were able to respond in time to prevent the incident escalating.’
