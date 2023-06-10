Fire crews from Peel dealt with a pan fire yesterday afternoon.
Temporary assistant divisional officer David Dallimore said: 'Yesterday at 2.14pm crews from Peel and Douglas were mobilised to reports of a structure fire at a property in Peel after a passer-by reported an alarm sounding and smoke visible from the front room window of the property.
'Peel crews made entry to the property from the rear and quickly established that the cause of the smoke was a pan that had been left unattended on the hob.
'The pan was removed and the property ventilated before crews left the scene.'
The Douglas crew were escorted through the closed roads [on the TT course] by a travelling marshal but due to the incident being dealt with quickly by the Peel crew they were returned to Douglas via open roads without attending the incident.
Officer Dallimore added: 'Please be mindful to never leave any cooking unattended and to ensure that you test your smoke detector on a regular basis.'