Fire crews were dispatched to a single vehicle collision in Kirk Michael this evening.
Upon arrival to Douglas Road, the officer in charge was faced with a single vehicle that had rolled and collided with a bank housing an overhead power line pole.
Other than being shaken, the single occupant of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries and was recovered out of the vehicle.
‘Given the recent heavy showers we would like to emphasise that roads can become slippery very quickly, especially following the recent dry spell.
‘Please bear this in mind when travelling on the roads.’