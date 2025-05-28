Fire crews have rescued a stricken dog which fell down a crevice at the Chasms.
Crews from Rushen Station, alongside the Line Rescue Team from Douglas were called to the incident which happened at around 11am on Wednesday.
Emergency Services Joint Control Room was told the dog slipped its harness and fell down a crevice.
Station Officer Quayle said: ‘A ground anchor was set up and a line system put in place to lower a team member at the last known location of the missing dog.
‘Using a thermal imaging camera and handheld lighting the team member searched small caves and ledges while undertaking the vertical descent.’
Thankfully the dog was found 50m - or around 160 feet - down before being rescued and returned to the owners anxious but unharmed.