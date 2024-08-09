Just after 1am on Monday, July 8, the alarm was raised at the Orchard Road dental practice after smoke triggered alarms on the site.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said flames were seen ‘coming out of the windows’ of the property while gas cylinders could be heard exploding inside the practice. Firefighters spent around four hours at the scene bringing the blaze under control.
As a result of the fire, Manx Care confirmed at the time that all appointments at the practice would be cancelled for the foreseeable future.
Talking about the relocation, a spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘Port Erin Dental Practice is now operational from 12 Malew St, Castletown.
‘Port Erin patients can continue to contact the practice via the Port Erin Dental Practice telephone number 833667. Alternatively patients can email the practice at [email protected].
‘This is a temporary solution for Port Erin until such time that the practice is able to be refurbished and be operational again. We are uncertain at this time how long that will take.
‘Any Port Erin patients who were booked in at The Square for an appointment have been advised directly by the practice that their appointment will now be at the Castletown practice. Thank you for your ongoing understanding and co-operation.’