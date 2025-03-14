Emergency services were quickly on the scene of a road traffic collision in Glen Vine on Thursday evening after reports of a car on its side.
Douglas fire crews and paramedics from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service responded shortly after 6pm.
The road was shut from Crosby Crossroads through to the junction of Glen Darragh Road (near to Marown Primary School) for more than an hour.
On arrival, firefighters found the vehicle’s sole occupant inside, but they were safely assisted out and assessed by paramedics as a precaution.
The incident occured just outside of Marown Electricals.
Firefighters worked to make the vehicle safe, remaining at the scene for around 30 minutes before leaving.
Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.
Station Officer Brian Quirk confirmed the details and praised the swift response of all emergency teams involved.