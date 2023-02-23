Firefighters have issued advice after attending a kitchen blaze last night.
Crews from Douglas were called to the scene of the fire but haven't said where it happened
The fire had been extinguished by the occupant before fire service got there.
It had been caused by unattended cooking
Crews stayed there for about40 minutes due to smoke logging of the property.
The fire service says that more than half of all house fires start in the kitchen.
it offered the following safety tips:
NEVER leave your cooking unattended. If you need to leave the kitchen for any reason, turn off the heat until you go back into the kitchen. And don't forget to double check you have turned off the hob and the cooker once you have finished cooking.
KEEP loose clothing and tea towels away from flames. They can catch fire quickly and cause nasty injuries or even worse.
AVOID cooking when you are tired/drowsy or have been drinking alcohol.
CLEAN your oven and grill regularly. A build-up of fat or grease can easily ignite and cause a fire.
AVOID using chip pans. Electric deep fat fryers are much safer. NEVER put water on a chip pan or oil fire.