Firefighters tackle gorse blaze

A gorse fire broke out in Groudle yesterday evening.

Fire crews from Douglas, Laxey, Ramsey, Kirk Michael and Rushen were deployed to multiple reports of a wildfire on the headland.

Initial information suggested the fire was spreading due to windy conditions, so crews setup a water relay and lighting system using multiple pumps and an inflatable dam to ferry water to the scene of operations.

Firefighters were mobilised above the headland, onto the challenging terrain of the headland, and to the beach below to stop the fire from spreading, it took over 25,000 litres of water to extinguish the blaze.

It’s unknown how the fire started.

Crews were in attendance for about five hours, damping down hot spots.